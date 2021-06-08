Knockout screens

Trending designs to inspire you
Knockout is an all in one app helping millennials to learn self defense with our step by step tutorials available from top notch trainers around the world. This app will let you learn how to defend attackers or how to keep yourself safe against common attacks using no equipment or weapons.
PROBLEM
With the rapid increase of crimes around us, we are in dire need of a platform which can help us knockout these issues. Also considering the covid situation, people can utilize this time in the best possible way to learn and become a better
and stronger person.
SOLUTION
Aiming to build a positive impact, this app offers high quality recorded courses along with live sessions from highly experienced trainers. It offers courses which you can learn from the comfort of your homes and also without any major or expensive equipment.