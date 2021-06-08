ThabyD Website

www.thabyd.com

I recently developed the official website for Thaby D giving all his fans and music fanatics the pleasure to relish his latest mixtape title Ke Loverboy.

The website closely resembled the concept of the mixtape, the 'red edition', a predecessor of the blue and black edition that he anticipates on releasing in future. The UI color theme is clad with red as the accent color because of this subdued with the black backgrounds to emphasize typography and cover art details.