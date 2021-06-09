Ruttl

Innovation of the week - Ecosia

Ecosia is a search engine that plants trees because of your searches! Along with being eco-friendly and CO2- negative, Ecosia protects your privacy as it encrypts your searches and doesn't store them !
Its an innovative way to contribute to the environment and protect your data at the same time !

