The Refinement Tree

Young Simon felt lips smacked apart,
Removing his passionate heart,
The kiss he had shared
With the girl at the fair,
Budding love and emotion depart.

This is another page from my book "The Envious Siblings: and Other Morbid Nursery Rhymes." www.landisblair.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
