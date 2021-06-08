Knockout app

Shweta Bankura

Knockout- a self defense app

Knockout is an all in one app helping millennials to learn self defense with our step by step tutorials available from top notch trainers around the world. This app will let you learn how to defend attackers or how to keep yourself safe against common attacks.

