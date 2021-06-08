Seth Ellenwood

Rap Feast

Rap Feast design crumby creative branding hand drawn procreate cartoon illustration crumby bite feast rap music hip hop mascot character tape player cassette tape tape cassette
Dig in. Havin’ a rap feast. Here’s a little character from a past project that didn’t see the light of day. I changed up the text to reflect my music genre of choice recently.

Stop, collaborate, listen. I'm back with a new illustration.
