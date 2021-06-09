Newsletter Components for Mailchimp

We sent a lot of different emails to our audiences as a company, but they were lacking some consistency, readability, and an overall design touch.

We decided to totally revamp the way we send emails. Based on a component system, we built about 10 flexible blocks, directly in the Mailchimp builder. Each block is moveable, deletable, and you can hide any titles, paragraphs, or buttons.

The goal was for the marketing teams to be completely autonomous in sending delightful newsletters, for any occasion. It was a true team effort! 🙌

