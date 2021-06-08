Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In collaboration with @onemilliononemonth I am raising awareness for species on the brink of extinction. I was selected to draw the Ethiopian Wolf. Sadly, there are only about 200 of these coyote sized wolves left in the world. They live exclusively in rocky areas and mountain ranges and unlike other wolves they are VERY picky eaters, eating mostly rodents. They are easily identifiable by their beautiful orange and white coat 🦊 crayon on board 🖍