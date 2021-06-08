In collaboration with @onemilliononemonth I am raising awareness for species on the brink of extinction. I was selected to draw the Ethiopian Wolf. Sadly, there are only about 200 of these coyote sized wolves left in the world. They live exclusively in rocky areas and mountain ranges and unlike other wolves they are VERY picky eaters, eating mostly rodents. They are easily identifiable by their beautiful orange and white coat 🦊 crayon on board 🖍