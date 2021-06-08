This traditional piece gives human form to an aura, atmosphere, and resonance. A visual aid to the human patina of emanation, it explores the inner nature of humanity and delves into the mental states of frivolousness, fragility, inanity, oblivion, nausea & vertigo.

Sharp contrasts and fading colours add to the deliberate dysequilibrium allowing for the optical illusion to take place. Although initially visualising inertia, a physical unsteadiness with a logical conclusion, further analysis pursues the theme(s) of inanity and subconscious psychological precariousness.