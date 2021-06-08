Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fashion - e Commerce Mobile App

Fashion - e Commerce Mobile App e commerce app android ui clothing app mobile ui mobile app cloth app cloth fashion app fashion
Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟
Here is my exploration about Fashion - e Commerce Mobile App 🛰️

I have tried to design a simple and trendy style mobile app design to increase my experience.

So, do you think this is cool?

Feel free to give me some feedback.

And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.

