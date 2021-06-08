Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akash Kumar

Movie TIcket App ui design

Akash Kumar
Akash Kumar
  • Save
Movie TIcket App ui design movie ticket ui movie app redesign design uxdesign uiux app ui ui inspiration uidesign
Download color palette

I designed a app ui for movie tickets book.feel free for like,comment or save Thank you

Akash Kumar
Akash Kumar

More by Akash Kumar

View profile
    • Like