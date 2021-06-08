Dada Poetry

This project was based on the first 20th- century conceptual art movement, where Dada rejected reason and logic, prizing nonsense, irrationality and intuition.

How to make a Dadaist poem (by Tristan Tzara):

*Take a newspaper.

*Take a pair of scissors.

*Choose an article as long as you are planning to make your poem.

*Cut out the article.

*Then cut out each of the words that make up this article and put them in a bag.

*Shake it gently.

*Then take out the scraps one after the other in the order in which they left the bag.

*Copy conscientiously.

*The poem will be like you.

*And here are you a writer, infinitely original and endowed with a sensibility that is charming though beyond the understanding of the vulgar.