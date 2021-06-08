Dada Poetry

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This project was based on the first 20th- century conceptual art movement, where Dada rejected reason and logic, prizing nonsense, irrationality and intuition.
How to make a Dadaist poem (by Tristan Tzara):
*Take a newspaper.
*Take a pair of scissors.
*Choose an article as long as you are planning to make your poem.
*Cut out the article.
*Then cut out each of the words that make up this article and put them in a bag.
*Shake it gently.
*Then take out the scraps one after the other in the order in which they left the bag.
*Copy conscientiously.
*The poem will be like you.
*And here are you a writer, infinitely original and endowed with a sensibility that is charming though beyond the understanding of the vulgar.