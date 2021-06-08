Shweta Bankura

Dada Poetry

Shweta Bankura
Shweta Bankura
  • Save
Dada Poetry dadaist poem artwork vintage art layout composition dada poetry
Download color palette

This project was based on the first 20th- century conceptual art movement, where Dada rejected reason and logic, prizing nonsense, irrationality and intuition.

How to make a Dadaist poem (by Tristan Tzara):
*Take a newspaper.
*Take a pair of scissors.
*Choose an article as long as you are planning to make your poem.
*Cut out the article.
*Then cut out each of the words that make up this article and put them in a bag.
*Shake it gently.
*Then take out the scraps one after the other in the order in which they left the bag.
*Copy conscientiously.
*The poem will be like you.
*And here are you a writer, infinitely original and endowed with a sensibility that is charming though beyond the understanding of the vulgar.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Shweta Bankura
Shweta Bankura

More by Shweta Bankura

View profile
    • Like