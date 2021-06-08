Renamed and created branding for Kombucha company.

Kom•bu•cha = "Kelp Tea"

I wanted to explore the idea of this word and was inspired by this almost pirate sounding term: kelp tea. Kombucha is sweetened fermented green or black tea and has many health benefits and generally positive and pro-vitality connotations. I wanted to build on this pirate vitality idea, and created "Fortune Bucha". The idea: Fortune Bucha being this sought after elixer of life at the edge of the world that generations of adventurers continue to tell tales about.