Lindsay Willis

Fortune Bucha

Lindsay Willis
Lindsay Willis
  • Save
Fortune Bucha ad print ad magazine ad branding illustration design
Download color palette

Renamed and created branding for Kombucha company.

Kom•bu•cha = "Kelp Tea"

I wanted to explore the idea of this word and was inspired by this almost pirate sounding term: kelp tea. Kombucha is sweetened fermented green or black tea and has many health benefits and generally positive and pro-vitality connotations. I wanted to build on this pirate vitality idea, and created "Fortune Bucha". The idea: Fortune Bucha being this sought after elixer of life at the edge of the world that generations of adventurers continue to tell tales about.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Lindsay Willis
Lindsay Willis

More by Lindsay Willis

View profile
    • Like