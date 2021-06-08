🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Renamed and created branding for Kombucha company.
Kom•bu•cha = "Kelp Tea"
I wanted to explore the idea of this word and was inspired by this almost pirate sounding term: kelp tea. Kombucha is sweetened fermented green or black tea and has many health benefits and generally positive and pro-vitality connotations. I wanted to build on this pirate vitality idea, and created "Fortune Bucha". The idea: Fortune Bucha being this sought after elixer of life at the edge of the world that generations of adventurers continue to tell tales about.