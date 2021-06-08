Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mike Laine

Second Nature Land Design Brand Refresh

Second Nature Land Design Brand Refresh logo design land design green blue icon design brandingd graphic design illustration vector logo landscaping nature leaves water
Second Nature Land Design is a landscaping company based in St. Thomas Ontario. They needed a new site and a brand refresh so that they could have a logo they were proud of showcasing on their vehicles, clothing, and wherever else it may appear.

