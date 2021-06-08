Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BOUNDLESS Logo Concept Inspiration

BOUNDLESS Logo Concept Inspiration graphic design minimalist letter simple logo concept icon logo design design modern logo branding logo
Hello everyone, in this shot I made a logo inspiration which I named "BOUNDLESS CIRCUIT". This logo consists of a combination of the letters "B" and the letters "C" which represents a highway circuit. If you like this design, please hit like.
I really appreciate your comments and suggestions, thank you for watching

