Clara Chaperon

Design hunt - Calculator - Daily Ui 004

Clara Chaperon
Clara Chaperon
Design hunt - Calculator - Daily Ui 004 mobile grain object calculator challenge product
Challenge of the day : design a calculator ! here is mine. I tried some new type of design, more realistic, like it was a real object.
Kinda fun to realise, hope you'll enjoy this one ! 🚀

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Clara Chaperon
Clara Chaperon
UX / UI designer & ready to design your product 💎

