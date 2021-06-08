Alex Pesak

Personal Branding Stamp Design

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak
  • Save
Personal Branding Stamp Design social media graphic social media personal stamp ap the creative ap personal branding stamp design indy design indiana design logo indiana branding typography indianapolis indy
Download color palette

Tell me you’re obsessed with your personal branding without telling me you’re obsessed with your personal branding 😍

Check out my shop at: https://www.apthecreative.com/shop

Alex Pesak
Alex Pesak

More by Alex Pesak

View profile
    • Like