Dane Goodwin

Lazy Day Cafe Logo

Dane Goodwin
Dane Goodwin
Lazy Day Cafe Logo
A reimagining of one of my favorite SLC spots! Lazy Day Cafe. I pulled 1970s colors and a laaaaazy font into the mix to create a timeless nostalgia.

Dane Goodwin
Dane Goodwin

