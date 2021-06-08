Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Natalia Vallejo Larre

PhD Studies: redesign web

PhD Studies: redesign web ux research platform courses education ui ux ui design
Hi people!

These group of shots, is for a web page I have been working on.

I was hired by PhDStudies to redesign their web, where they offer different program studies. For this result we have made all the ux research part to know what the user need and want in this kind of platforms.

Here you can take a look to the XD Prototype: https://xd.adobe.com/view/d1cbcdd1-b7fa-4955-ba5b-315267a3b7d3-8498/

Hope you like it

(:

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
