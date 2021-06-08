Mr. Sabbir

Minimal music logo design

Mr. Sabbir
Mr. Sabbir
  • Save
Minimal music logo design company logo clean logo unique logo combination logo creative logo singer logo song logo minimal music logo music logo logodesign logo
Download color palette

This logo is made for a music brand. If you need such a logo, please contact us at the email below. Thanks
Email: sabbir820820@gmail.com

Mr. Sabbir
Mr. Sabbir

More by Mr. Sabbir

View profile
    • Like