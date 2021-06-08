Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Maria Nikitina
Voit Team

CRM for finance control

Maria Nikitina
Voit Team
Maria Nikitina for Voit Team
Hi, Dribblers! 👋
Meet the new cool CRM for finance control.

You can manage the entire company with a single CRM system which increases the effectiveness of employee coordination. Convenient dashboard shows not only company accounts, but also full view of current expances and incomes, how did the situation changed in comparison to prevoius periods and lots of more other useful data. Everything in one place.

Voit Team
Voit Team
