Hi, Dribblers! 👋
Meet the new cool CRM for finance control.
You can manage the entire company with a single CRM system which increases the effectiveness of employee coordination. Convenient dashboard shows not only company accounts, but also full view of current expances and incomes, how did the situation changed in comparison to prevoius periods and lots of more other useful data. Everything in one place.
