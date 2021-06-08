Alex Pesak

Midwest is Best Art Print

Midwest is the best. Okay maybe I lied.. I don’t really know if it’s “the best”, but I do know thats it’s pretty damn cool 🤙🏼

Shop this art print and more at: https://www.apthecreative.com/shop

