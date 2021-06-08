Neoteric

MiiCare - Mobile Concept

MiiCare - Mobile Concept native app mobile light mode night mode dark mode illustration design clean charts chart design application app design ui dashboard
MiiCare - Mobile Concept
Hi! 👋

Today we're sharing yet another shot from the concept project.

MiiCare is a company working on the UK market, providing a digital health companion for seniors.

What the Client needed was to:
→ validate the business hypotheses thanks to high-quality dashboard  visualizations,
→ verify user personas and the potential adoption of the product,
→ create a long-lasting and scalable key visual for the UI.

