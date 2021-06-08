MiiCare - Mobile Concept

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Today we're sharing yet another shot from the concept project.
MiiCare is a company working on the UK market, providing a digital health companion for seniors.
What the Client needed was to:
→ validate the business hypotheses thanks to high-quality dashboard
visualizations,
→ verify user personas and the potential adoption of the product,
→ create a long-lasting and scalable key visual for the UI.
