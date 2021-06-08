Klimov Kirill

Dashboard Modules / Components Of The Design System / Widgets

Klimov Kirill
Klimov Kirill
Hire Me
  • Save
Dashboard Modules / Components Of The Design System / Widgets widgets dashboard ui design figma interface adaptive layout atomic design components ui kit design system
Dashboard Modules / Components Of The Design System / Widgets widgets dashboard ui design figma interface adaptive layout atomic design components ui kit design system
Dashboard Modules / Components Of The Design System / Widgets widgets dashboard ui design figma interface adaptive layout atomic design components ui kit design system
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-1 18.02.11.png
  2. mockup-01.jpg
  3. dribbble-2 18.02.11.png

Hey everyone 🤟

I'm happy to show you a close shot of an analytics dashboard and some pages of its design system.
Don't forget to press "L" to support me ❤
Thanks for your attention and have a nice day!

Klimov Kirill
Klimov Kirill
Product Designer 💳Fintech 🎓Edtech 🪙Cryptocurrencies
Hire Me

More by Klimov Kirill

View profile
    • Like