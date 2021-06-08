Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finally Freelance Graphic indiana freelance social media social graphic freelance designer announcement newspaper typography indianapolis indy
I’ve been waiting for the right time to make my official announcement, but let’s face it.. when really is the right time? Will I ever be 100% ready? Absolutely not. That being said, I have decided to take the biggest leap in my life (so far) and transition to a FULL-TIME FREELANCE DESIGNER! I have always dreamed of doing this at some point in my career and after about an entire year of weighing the pros and cons, I decided to make the decision. Although it is a very bittersweet moment, my coworkers have been nothing but supportive and encouraging as I make this transition. Those who I have already told have done nothing but flood my inbox and phone with positivity, lots of love and so much wisdom that I will be able to take with me on my next adventure. So I guess what I’m trying to say is.. 1) Starting May 14th, I will be my own boss. 2) There is never a perfect time to start something, so just do it.

