Finally Freelance Graphic

I’ve been waiting for the right time to make my official announcement, but let’s face it.. when really is the right time? Will I ever be 100% ready? Absolutely not. That being said, I have decided to take the biggest leap in my life (so far) and transition to a FULL-TIME FREELANCE DESIGNER! I have always dreamed of doing this at some point in my career and after about an entire year of weighing the pros and cons, I decided to make the decision. Although it is a very bittersweet moment, my coworkers have been nothing but supportive and encouraging as I make this transition. Those who I have already told have done nothing but flood my inbox and phone with positivity, lots of love and so much wisdom that I will be able to take with me on my next adventure. So I guess what I’m trying to say is.. 1) Starting May 14th, I will be my own boss. 2) There is never a perfect time to start something, so just do it.