Vladimir Pechonkin

REGUL cryptocurrency logo concept

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Hire Me
  • Save
REGUL cryptocurrency logo concept animal minimalism minimalistic brandbook template for sale free concept mockap ralistic design lion logotype brand logo
Download color palette

The main idea behind the logo isstylish, simplified image gracefully moving lion. Besides associations with constellation and meaning names, the lion also symbolizes strength, power, protection. Movement inside the round shape is due to the shape of the coin, icons and avatars on which the sign will be be located.

Contact me and we will make an effective branding for your business!

+380932157763 (WhatsApp/Telegram)
v.pechenkin@gmail.com

Vladimir Pechonkin
Vladimir Pechonkin
Minimalism, idea, double meaning - strong brand!
Hire Me

More by Vladimir Pechonkin

View profile
    • Like