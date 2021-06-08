REGUL cryptocurrency logo concept

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The main idea behind the logo isstylish, simplified image gracefully moving lion. Besides associations with constellation and meaning names, the lion also symbolizes strength, power, protection. Movement inside the round shape is due to the shape of the coin, icons and avatars on which the sign will be be located.
Contact me and we will make an effective branding for your business!
+380932157763 (WhatsApp/Telegram)
v.pechenkin@gmail.com