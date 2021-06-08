Koru UX Design

Wireframe Mockup for a Post Discharge Follow-up of a Patient

Here's a wireframe mock-up of a patient follow-up once they get discharged from the hospital. Medical practitioners can review the scheduled appointments along with patient's reason for consultation.

In the documentation section, doctors can check the list of pending documents of the patients & can maintain post-consultation notes. Also, they can setup a follow-up date for upcoming visits. In the last section of interventions, practitioners can review the care plans of the patients and can set the follow-up as weekly/monthly goals if required.

This mockup has advanced filtering options to navigate between the active, high-risk cases with simple intuitive clicks.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
