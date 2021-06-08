Drew Roberts

Creating an Atomic Design System in Sketch

Drew Roberts
Drew Roberts
  • Save
Creating an Atomic Design System in Sketch mobile library style guide sketch atomic design system design web ui web design
Download color palette

https://itsmedrew.com/work/nextech-design-system

One of the founding principles of Nextech was to lay the groundwork to build on-brand and consistent products that allow us to scale at a rapid pace. My primary responsibility after joining the team would be to start this evolution by creating a design system that will house 12 applications. I was inspired by Spotify's pivot while creating their design system, and I decided to go with a parent/child concept.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Drew Roberts
Drew Roberts

More by Drew Roberts

View profile
    • Like