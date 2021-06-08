Creating an Atomic Design System in Sketch

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
One of the founding principles of Nextech was to lay the groundwork to build on-brand and consistent products that allow us to scale at a rapid pace. My primary responsibility after joining the team would be to start this evolution by creating a design system that will house 12 applications. I was inspired by Spotify's pivot while creating their design system, and I decided to go with a parent/child concept.