Dashboard concept for an art gallery

Hello-Hi Dribbble 👋

The summer has just begun, and we hope you're already ready to enjoy its sunny days. Already planning your summer, we thought of ways to help others plan, too. Let's say, galleries. So, we created a dashboard for gallerists. Its screens feature a planning section where users can see the location of exhibitions and learn their details.

We’ve made it light & minimalistic. What do you think about our concept?

Made with love by Fulcrum ❤️

Want us to make designs for you? Just drop a message at hello@fulcrum.rocks