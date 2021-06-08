Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wayas Nazib

Laboratorian Avatar

Wayas Nazib
Wayas Nazib
  • Save
Laboratorian Avatar laboratorian avatar vector aorrinatwk
Download color palette

As a Laboratorian I always feel proud and intend to do something. From this inspiration, I made a vector art based on the characteristics of a Laboratorian.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Wayas Nazib
Wayas Nazib

More by Wayas Nazib

View profile
    • Like