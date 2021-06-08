TnS- Fruity Blast

TRANQ n SPARX is a botanical energy drink brand which provides benefits such as relaxation and energy, while maintaining great taste. Incorporating a plethora of different herbs and spices into the formulations, we are offering three different drinks with a wide range of natural ingredients and flavors to benefit the mind and body.

The packaging also uses the social web to its full potential by including a QR Code which includes all the nutritional and other relevant details about the product.

Drink name: Fruity Blast

Primary Audience: (12 – 18) years

Those who wants to experience the refreshing combination of vitamins which rejuvenates their energy levels.

Benefits:

Low in calories, more hydrating, trendy flavors, boosts metabolism.

