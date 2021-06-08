Shweta Bankura

TnS- Tea Paradise

Shweta Bankura
Shweta Bankura
  • Save
TnS- Tea Paradise identity design logo design energy drink packaging packaging design branding packaging
Download color palette

TRANQ n SPARX is a botanical energy drink brand which provides benefits such as relaxation and energy, while maintaining great taste. Incorporating a plethora of different herbs and spices into the formulations, we are offering three different drinks with a wide range of natural ingredients and flavors to benefit the mind and body.

The packaging also uses the social web to its full potential by including a QR Code which includes all the nutritional and other relevant details about the product.

Drink name: Tea Paradise

Primary Audience: (25 – 40) years
Those who wants something relaxing as well as a power drink to energize them
momentarily.

Benefits:
Stress reducing, protection against depressive conditions, includes antioxidant effects.

For other flavors, check
https://dribbble.com/shots/15808872-Tranq-n-Sparx

Shweta Bankura
Shweta Bankura

More by Shweta Bankura

View profile
    • Like