TnS- Tea Paradise

TRANQ n SPARX is a botanical energy drink brand which provides benefits such as relaxation and energy, while maintaining great taste. Incorporating a plethora of different herbs and spices into the formulations, we are offering three different drinks with a wide range of natural ingredients and flavors to benefit the mind and body.

The packaging also uses the social web to its full potential by including a QR Code which includes all the nutritional and other relevant details about the product.

Drink name: Tea Paradise

Primary Audience: (25 – 40) years

Those who wants something relaxing as well as a power drink to energize them

momentarily.

Benefits:

Stress reducing, protection against depressive conditions, includes antioxidant effects.

For other flavors, check

