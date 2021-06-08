Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ilya Veremeev

Content for game portals-stores

Ilya Veremeev
Ilya Veremeev
Hire Me
  • Save
Content for game portals-stores ui user interface web dashboard dashboard ui board website design user interface design game design web app cards cards design product design
Download color palette

I was inspired by the work of @uixNinja and created a game design in this style, which I will show a little later. I really enjoyed working in this format, and I gained valuable experience that I will use in my professional activities!
Feel free to like and comment!

3b2067792c3e1568111f96b2e7ac09c5
Rebound of
Crypto Hero Image
By uixNinja
Ilya Veremeev
Ilya Veremeev
My job is a game. And when I design, I play.
Hire Me

More by Ilya Veremeev

View profile
    • Like