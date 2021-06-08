Sahil Godara

Sessions app for iPad

Sahil Godara
Sahil Godara
  • Save
Sessions app for iPad design classroom clean adobexd
Download color palette

Your classroom in your iPad. Live sessions, recorded lectures and much more...

Connect - thesahilgodara@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Sahil Godara
Sahil Godara

More by Sahil Godara

View profile
    • Like