Intesar Sheikh

Property Management Website UI

Intesar Sheikh
Intesar Sheikh
  • Save
Property Management Website UI uiux uiuc app website
Download color palette

Iteration is the key.. This was not the best iteration I had created but I have inclination towards dark theme pallete.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Intesar Sheikh
Intesar Sheikh

More by Intesar Sheikh

View profile
    • Like