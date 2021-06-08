Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chris Ganz

Ventra Health - 01

Chris Ganz
Chris Ganz
Hire Me
  • Save
Ventra Health - 01 vector design lettering typography monogram technology tech healthcare branding logo
Ventra Health - 01 vector design lettering typography monogram technology tech healthcare branding logo
Ventra Health - 01 vector design lettering typography monogram technology tech healthcare branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-02.png
  2. Dribbble-01.png
  3. Dribbble-05.png

Unused Logo Direction for Ventra Health. Meant to communicate focus and multidisciplinary expertise. Custom wordmark as well!

Chris Ganz
Chris Ganz
Brand identity design and illustration.
Hire Me

More by Chris Ganz

View profile
    • Like