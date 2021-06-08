A much needed portfolio refresh

www.itsmedrew.com

Last year I was applying to my dream jobs which I knew I would excel at, however was not receiving any callbacks. I was not showcasing my talents well enough and trying to be too cute with the design. I spent a lot of time iterating and cleaning up the design while learning how to better subtly add my personality. These changes have proven to work for me. I highly recommend Joe Natoli's portfolio advice.

What can you do differently with your portfolio & resume?