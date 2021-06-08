TnS- Power Boost

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
TRANQ n SPARX is a botanical energy drink brand which provides benefits such as relaxation and energy, while maintaining great taste. Incorporating a plethora of different herbs and spices into the formulations, we are offering three different drinks with a wide range of natural ingredients and flavors to benefit the mind and body.
The packaging also uses the social web to its full potential by including a QR Code which includes all the nutritional and other relevant details about the product.
Drink name: Power Boost
Primary Audience: (18 - 25) years
Those who wants to fuel up their energy with a boost of caffeine or those who wants to level up their energy when feeling weak.
Benefits:
Improves focus and memory, reduced risk of chronic diseases.
For other flavors, check
https://dribbble.com/shots/15808872-Tranq-n-Sparx