Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dana Lescinere

Newsletter design for Telami

Dana Lescinere
Dana Lescinere
  • Save
Newsletter design for Telami illustration newsletter design
Download color palette

I designed collage for newsletter in order to show all elements that used as inspiration for this Collection.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Dana Lescinere
Dana Lescinere
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dana Lescinere

View profile
    • Like