Dan Lehman
Good Apples

monkey time

Dan Lehman
Good Apples
Dan Lehman for Good Apples
Hire Us
  • Save
monkey time monkey icon illustration process
Download color palette

pencil sketch > ink > vector

— exploration for icons based on the Mayan glyph style. Boulder/Denver people might recognize something (coffee related)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2014
Good Apples
Good Apples
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Good Apples

View profile
    • Like