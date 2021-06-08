Muksal Creative

Ardegan

Muksal Creative
Muksal Creative
Ardegan
Ardegan is a vintage and elegant serif font. Looks cool on various designs that require style such as wedding invitations, greeting cards, logos, fashion, photography, and so on. Ardegan The scenes are PUA coded which means you can access all the glyphs and sweeps with ease!

Downlods Font : https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/ardegan/?query_id=dda10d9fd371f0eb2cd78539b216fc54
Any Quation: muksalmina081@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Muksal Creative
Muksal Creative

