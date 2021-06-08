Shweta Bankura

Tranq n Sparx

TRANQ n SPARX is a botanical energy drink brand which provides benefits such as relaxation and energy, while maintaining great taste. Incorporating a plethora of different herbs and spices into the formulations, we are offering three different drinks with a wide range of natural ingredients and flavors to benefit the mind and body.

It communicates about it's organic and health benefits when consumed, thus generally catering to consumers who desire for more natural energy drinks.

