Rishabh Thakur

Pebble - Sticker and Emoji App

Rishabh Thakur
Rishabh Thakur
  • Save
Pebble - Sticker and Emoji App logo branding illustration minimal uxdesign design app ui userinterface ui design
Download color palette

Experimentation for a 3rd party Emoji & Sitcker app to add fun and more life to user chat experiences. ✨
Discover millions of funny social animated stickers and create your own stickers.

Rishabh Thakur
Rishabh Thakur

More by Rishabh Thakur

View profile
    • Like