Here' another style linework " Navis Classic " a vintage badge design monoline illustration or line-art with nature landscape outdoor in black and white colors.

Hope you enjoy it. Cheers! :)

----------------------------------------

Connect with us: wanderlinev@gmail.com

and support in : https://www.fiverr.com/wanderline/create-line-art-badge-monoline-linework-vintage-retro-logo-illustration