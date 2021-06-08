Wanderline

Navis Classic

Wanderline
Wanderline
  • Save
Navis Classic adventure
Download color palette

Here' another style linework " Navis Classic " a vintage badge design monoline illustration or line-art with nature landscape outdoor in black and white colors.
Hope you enjoy it. Cheers! :)

----------------------------------------

Connect with us: wanderlinev@gmail.com
and support in : https://www.fiverr.com/wanderline/create-line-art-badge-monoline-linework-vintage-retro-logo-illustration

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Wanderline
Wanderline

More by Wanderline

View profile
    • Like