Pyxwin Studios

I'm A Warrior

Pyxwin Studios
Pyxwin Studios
I'm A Warrior
I won't go back from here, cause
I'm A Warrior ⚔️🤺🏋️💪
.
Made this cool sci-fi environment scene in @blender.official 🌌🚀3D software.
.
Character used from mixamo website. 👾
.
Pyxwin Studios
Pyxwin Studios

