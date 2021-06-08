Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bazil Zieel

Bukit Beruang's Fire Bear

Bazil Zieel
Bazil Zieel
  • Save
Bukit Beruang's Fire Bear lofo firebear fire bear vector design logo design logo illustration logotype branding brand design
Download color palette

Ones awaited, a bear ablaze by his own feelings of longing

Bazil Zieel
Bazil Zieel

More by Bazil Zieel

View profile
    • Like