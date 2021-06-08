Яков Самодуров

Weater app design

Weater app design ux weather app mobile app
The project is designed for convenient use of the weather application, where there is no excess. This design was developed for a specific region of Russia, but it is also suitable for all others and even for foreign countries. The design had to take into account simplicity and functionality, convenience and much more

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
