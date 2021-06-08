Property Management Webapp

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
While creating input form, it is very important to keep in mind that the users needs to be aware of what category of information is going to provided into the system. It is a good UX practice. At the same time breaking down the entire process of giving information into smaller steps decreases the cognitive load of the user of filling lengthy forms.