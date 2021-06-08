DailyUI 014 Countdown timer

Just finished my design for #dailyui #014

I was always fascinated by the glass morphism and wanted to try the glass effect in one of my UIs. Countdown timer provided a perfect opportunity for that.

I really enjoyed this one. It is amazing what a set of inner shadows and blurs can create jointly with opacity.

While I wanted users to be able to easily set the timer, I also wanted them to associate the timer with a task. After timer completes, I also provided a success screen with the stats for the countdown task that just completed.

Please let me know what you think :)

