DailyUI 014 Countdown timer

DailyUI 014 Countdown timer timer countdown morphism glass illustration dailyuichallenge app dailyui ux ui design
Just finished my design for #dailyui #014

#DailyUI

I was always fascinated by the glass morphism and wanted to try the glass effect in one of my UIs. Countdown timer provided a perfect opportunity for that.

I really enjoyed this one. It is amazing what a set of inner shadows and blurs can create jointly with opacity.

While I wanted users to be able to easily set the timer, I also wanted them to associate the timer with a task. After timer completes, I also provided a success screen with the stats for the countdown task that just completed.

Please let me know what you think :)

Do connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!

