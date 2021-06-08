Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chane Smit

Vector Portrait Illustration

Chane Smit
Chane Smit
Vector Portrait Illustration
I created this Vector Portrait Illustration from one of my photos. I used a combination of the pen tool, the pencil tool, the brush tool as well as shapes and gradients to create the desired look.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Chane Smit
Chane Smit

